Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s criticism of Trump puts focus on divide in Illinois GOP as party gets set to elect new leadership

“I think in six months it’s not going to be necessarily the party of Donald Trump. But this is the whole point: I do think we are in a battle, that it may be a battle that really needs to happen, for our party to say what is it we stand for now when it comes to policy. But as much as anything, are we aspirational or are we a party that feeds on fear and division?” Kinzinger said.

“If you’re a leader of the Republican Party right now, you need to be focused on one thing — not winning another election, that’s not what we should be focused on right now. What we should be focused on is restoring the integrity of this party,” he said.

Claar supported Trump and even co-hosted a fundraiser for him at the Bolingbrook Golf Club. That’s where the state GOP leaders were supposed to meet Saturday until a predicted snowstorm pushed off the date to Feb. 6. But he said Illinois Republicans should take a wait-and-see attitude on the party’s future and whether it should continue to align itself with the former president.

“Let’s just leave it alone and see how it plays out,” Claar said.