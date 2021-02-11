Rep. Darin LaHood of Peoria put in charge of national Republican congressional fundraising

Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, a six-year House member, was named Thursday to head the 2022 fundraising efforts for the National Republican Congressional Committee, the campaign arm of the chamber’s GOP election efforts.

“In the 2020 election, House Republicans made critical gains to expand our conference, with the most diverse freshman class in our history, and we are prepared to build on these victories and restore a Republican majority in the chamber in 2022,” LaHood said in a statement.

“Now is not the time to let up in this fight and I am honored to be named national finance chair. I look forward to working with NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and the entire NRCC team to ensure our candidates and incumbent members have the necessary resources and are prepared to take back the majority in 2022,” he said.

Emmer, a Minnesota congressman, said LaHood had a “proven track record of success,” while McCarthy, of California, said the NRCC will benefit from “his tireless work ethic, strength of character and leadership.”

