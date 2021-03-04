Report: Illinois’ pension debt tops $300 billion

“Illinois is an outlier among states both for fiscal challenges from pension expenses and for its limited capacity to modify the benefit packages that drive these expenses,” the report states. “The state allocates about 30 percent of its budget to retirement benefits and debt service, a ‘fixed-cost’ ratio more than three times the median for states, and its constitution gives public workers some of the most ironclad retirement benefit protections available.”

The report goes on to say that the amount that the state contributes to its pension funds is actually far less than what is needed to prevent continuing growth in their unfunded liabilities. Under current law, the contribution amounts are set each year at a rate aimed at achieving a 90 percent funded ratio by 2045.

The report also notes that Gov. JB Pritzker’s proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 lacks any broad plan to address the state’s pension debt. But it also gave him credit for not suggesting the state scale back on pension payments over the short term to alleviate fiscal pressure brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.