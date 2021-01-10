 Skip to main content
Republican Darren Bailey collapses during Illinois House session
Republican Darren Bailey collapses during Illinois House session

LEGAL CHALLENGE

Republican state Rep. Darren Bailey in 2020 filed an amended lawsuit in a downstate court challenging Pritzker’s stay-at-home order, contending that a 2001 Illinois attorney general document contradicts the state’s position on why the order could be extended beyond the initial 30 days. Bailey collapsed during a House session on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

 JOHN J. KIM, CHICAGO TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — An Illinois House Republican collapsed Sunday during a session of the General Assembly.

Rep. Darren Baily of Zenia was seen laying on the floor of the Bank of Springfield Center, where the House is meeting to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bailey was seen getting onto a gurney under his own power and gave a thumbs up while being wheeled out.

Bailey's condition wasn't immediately known. House Republican leader Jim Durkin says Bailey has been experiencing some "gastrointestinal issues" and hadn't eaten, which led to him passing out on the floor and hitting his head.

Both Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton in tweets wished Bailey a speedy recovery.

Bailey gained notice last year when he sued Pritzker over his stay-at-home order. A judge ruled Pritzker's orders were legal.

Bailey was booted from a House session in May after refusing to wear a face covering during the first House sessions held early in the pandemic.

