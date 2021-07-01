Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger uses expletive to question House GOP leader’s credibility

The divide between U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Republican leadership was on full display Thursday when the Channahon congressman responded with an expletive after being asked about a threat leveled by House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.

“Who gives a s---?” Kinzinger said when asked by reporters about McCarthy’s threat to strip committee assignments from any GOP member who joined the panel appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“When you’ve got people that say crazy stuff and you’re not gonna make that threat (to them, but) to make the threat (to) the truth tellers, you’ve lost, you know, any credibility,” Kinzinger said.

Ultimately, Pelosi chose Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, as one of her first eight selections for the special committee. Cheney and Kinzinger were the only two Republicans who voted for creation of the committee and both were among 10 GOP members who voted to impeach Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection.

Cheney was removed from GOP leadership following her impeachment vote.

Kinzinger has grown increasingly removed from McCarthy and others in House GOP leadership over their embrace of Trump as they look to next year’s midterm elections.

Both Cheney and Kinzinger have been critical of Republicans who have backed the false claims made by Trump that the election was stolen from him by massive vote fraud, resulting in Biden’s victory.

Cheney said she was “honored” to be named to the committee.

“Congress is obligated to conduct a full investigation of the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814,” she said in a statement. “Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious, and nonpartisan manner.”

There are supposed to be 13 members on the special select committee — Pelosi’s eight members and five to be picked after consultation with McCarthy. Those five slots were left open Thursday and it's questionable whether McCarthy will suggest any GOP members to serve on it.

