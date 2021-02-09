Republican US Rep. Kinzinger, an outspoken Trump opponent, says he doesn’t intend to seek statewide office in 2022

Kinzinger previously said his attempt to create a movement to “take back” the Republican Party was not an effort to position himself for higher office in 2022 with the seats of Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Gov. J.B. Pritzker on the ballot.

On Tuesday, he sounded more definite, saying his efforts to battle Trumpism in the days after the Nov. 3 election were not rooted in politics but were “based 100% on conscience.”

Nevertheless, Kinzinger said he was including a caveat “not to rule anything out” about his political future “just because for whatever reason something happens and I do (run), I want to have the integrity.”

“I don’t know where this leads and I know, in the political world, everybody has their future plans and everything mapped out, and they never actually come true anyway. But that’s how politicians who are power hungry play,” he said in a conference call with reporters.

“That’s not the case at the moment for me. I really have felt compelled that this is a fight worth having and if it leads to me being out of office in a year and a half, so be it, I’m at peace. If it leads to something else, so be it, I’m at peace. But right now, the battle is to save the soul of this party,” he said.