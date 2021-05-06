Republicans propose bill to standardize Illinois election procedures

Second, whenever there is a delay of delivering precinct tallies to a county clerk’s office, it would require the election judges in that precinct to submit an affidavit explaining the delay, and it would require the county clerk to post that information on the clerk’s website.

Third, after each election, it would require the State Board of Elections to audit 5 percent of all election authorities, selected at random, to verify that they properly handled mail ballots that were received after the close of polls on Election Day.

And finally, it would require election authorities to post on their public websites the processes and procedures they use for handling mail-in ballots.

Turner, a former Logan County clerk who was appointed to a Senate seat in January to replace former Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady, said those elements of the bill came out of a working group she formed that received input from county clerks, the State Board of Elections and the League of Women Voters of Illinois.

She said the goal of the bill is to make sure all county clerks are following the same procedures.