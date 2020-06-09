Republicans rip Pritzker as social distancing hypocrite as he joins protests

But Pritzker defended his appearances at the protests, saying that he and many demonstrators wore masks to try to avoid any spread of coronavirus. The governor added that the cause was of great importance in seeking to address “systemic racism that existed for generations.”

“I go places and it’s very difficult to get socially distant when an awful lot of people show up, and I’m not going to run away,” the governor said.

“Especially at this moment, it’s important to express ourselves. It’s important to stand up for people’s First Amendment rights and I’m talking about the peaceful protesters across the state,” he said. “It’s important to have the governor stand with them on issues that are important to the state and progress that we need to make.”

Pritzker said he has a “long list of considerations” for possible recommendations to lawmakers on how to deal not only with changes in law enforcement but also to address communities that have seen economic disinvestment. That includes Chicago neighborhoods but also Downstate Illinois.

“I think this is a unique moment where people’s voices are being heard and they’re not just black voices, I might add,” Pritzker said.