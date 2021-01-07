Riots in Congress bring Illinois Statehouse security concerns into focus

The governor’s statement came as a much smaller group of demonstrators gathered outside the Illinois Capitol to protest the election certification of President-elect Joe Biden.

There were no arrests or incidents reported at the Illinois protest, according to Henry Haupt, a spokesman for the Illinois Secretary of State, who estimated it was attended by 40 to 50 people.

The Secretary of State Capitol Police force is assigned to the nine buildings comprising the State Capitol Complex. Security at the Bank of Springfield Center falls under the purview of the Illinois State Police, said Haupt.

Steve Brown, spokesman for House Speaker Michael Madigan, declined to comment on security procedures at the Bank of Springfield or discussions among House leadership for additional security.

“I think there is adequate security, as there was in May (during the last legislative session),” Brown said on Thursday. “If you remember, visualizing the scene, (security) was pretty comprehensive from what could be seen, and there were additional layers, not necessarily visible to the general public.”