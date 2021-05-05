Rita Ali sworn in as city's first female, Black mayor

PEORIA — History was made Tuesday night as the first woman and the first Black person was sworn in as Peoria's mayor.

Rita Ali beamed broadly as the oath of office was administered to her by newly elected City Clerk Stefanie Tarr, who then handed her the gavel while the room erupted in applause.

"I would be remiss if I did not mention the historic meaning of today. The city has elected its first woman after 185 years," Ali said, before noting she was also the first Black person to wield the mayor's gavel.

Her election, she hoped, would break down barriers and prejudices.

"One of the root causes of prejudices is status inequality," Ali said. "Electing me helps to address this by putting a woman and a person of color in a leadership role. That will go a long way to breaking down those perceptions."

Council members for five district seats, including newcomers Denise Jackson from the 1st District and Andre Allen of the 4th District, took the oath as well. Stephen Morris also took the oath as the city's new treasurer, and so did LaTrina Leary as the new township supervisor.

Tim Riggenbach, who represents the 3rd District, began his remarks by saying, "Madam Mayor, that has a good ring to it."