Riverton man faces multiple drug charges after arrest

A Riverton man is facing multiple drug charges after an initial traffic stop last week.

Joseph C. Sklenka, 37, has been charged with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, manufacturing/delivery of heroin (15 grams to 100 grams), manufacturing/delivery of 15 or more grams of cocaine, resisting a peace officer and driving on a suspended license.

Sklenka is custody at the Sangamon County Jail.

The Sangamon County Sheriff's Drug Interdiction and Response Team (DIRT) made a traffic stop on Sklenka on Interstate 55 near exit 96 following a narcotics investigation.

Approximately 90 grams of suspected methamphetamine was recovered from Sklenka's vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

DIRT also obtained a search warrant for his home in the 1000 block of North Fifth Street in Riverton. Recovered from Sklenka's home was approximately 460 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 25 grams of suspected heroin, approximately 90 grams of suspected cocaine and $450 cash.

Sklenka's bond is set at $300,000.

