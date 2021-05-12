Rock Island police officers silently protest after alderman calls them 'agents of state violence'

DeFrieze criticized the city for remaining silent after Tatum's death. He said the city increases the police department budget by nearly $1 million while other departments like parks and recreation and libraries receive budget cuts or minimal funding.

"How will more money to the police help vanquish the violent, institutional racism that has been inflicted against Black and brown people since this country's founding?" DeFrieze said. "I'm glad to see someone on the current city council is vocal about these issues, but I want to see concrete action, not just rhetoric.

"I have a word of caution and advice; if you are in a position of power, with the ability to improve the lives of the most marginalized people in our society, and after witnessing all of the events and all of the police brutality in the last year and then some, you sit back and say, 'this is fine,' I ask you, what is the difference between you and a white supremacist?"

As soon as public comments ended, the police officers exited single-file through the double doors, pausing to shake VenHuizen's hand on their way out.

After the meeting, VenHuizen said the officers did not show up at his request.