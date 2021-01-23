Rockford Republican seeks Kinzinger censure, disavowal over Trump impeachment

ROCKFORD — A Winnebago County lawyer and member of the executive committee of the Winnebago County Republican Central Committee is asking the local GOP to denounce U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

Austin Scott Davies, who runs Midwest Legal Care in Rockford, plans to ask his fellow Republicans to censure and disavow Kinzinger at the executive committee's next meeting, Feb. 9.

In a draft resolution he shared with party leaders earlier this week, Davies states Kinzinger's actions and statements regarding the results of the 2020 presidential election, the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill and impeachment of former President Donald Trump are not in line with the beliefs and values of local Republicans.

Kinzinger was the first Republican House member to call for the invoking of the 25th Amendment of the Constitution and Trump's removal from office and was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.

One of those Republicans, Liz Cheney of Wyoming, was censured by the Carbon County Republican Party earlier this week.

Kinzinger, R-Channahon, represents much of Winnebago County and a large curved swath of northern Illinois. Calls to Kinzinger's office Friday were not returned, but the following statement was shared Friday with Rich Miller at Capitol Fax: