Rodney Davis for governor? It sounds more possible by the day

SPRINGFIELD — When U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, visited a downstate coal plant outside of his district Friday, he did not turn attention to the energy policies of President Joe Biden.

Instead, Davis turned his focus to Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who is in the midst of negotiations on energy legislation that would force the shuttering of the coal plant, called the Prairie Energy Campus, by 2035 unless it can achieve 90% carbon capture and sequestration.

“I challenge Gov. Pritzker to make a trip to Prairie State, tour the power plant and mine, and talk directly to the men and women who work there like I did,” Davis said. “The governor should personally hear what the plant’s closure would mean for the hundreds of hardworking, taxpaying Illinois families he wants to put out of work. State leaders must craft an energy bill that meets Illinois’ energy needs without forcing the closure of vital plants like Prairie State and CWLP.”

The episode fits a recent pattern for Davis, who has been stepping up his direct critiques of Pritzker while injecting his opinion on state legislative matters.

In another example, he joined GOP state legislators on a two-day, four-stop tour a few weeks ago to call on the governor to veto Democrat-drawn state legislative and Illinois Supreme Court redistricting plans. Pritzker signed the new maps into law days later.

There is a purpose for Davis wading into Illinois state politics — it’s a trial balloon as he explores a possible run for governor in 2022 against Pritzker, who has all but declared his intent to seek a second term.

“He is kicking the tires as being a very political person,” said one longtime Illinois GOP political operative regarding Davis. “But, I think, as with everybody in the Republican Party, they're looking to see what Ken Griffin is going to do. And Ken Griffin is obviously invested in the outcome of this race.”

In 2020, Griffin sank more than $50 million into the successful effort to defeat Pritzker’s fair tax proposal. He also gave millions to the successful campaign to defeat Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride’s retention bid.

Many believe Griffin is looking to carry over his 2020 success to the 2022 governor’s race, where any candidate challenging billionaire Pritzker would be at an immediate financial disadvantage.

Who Griffin and other large Republican donors would be willing to fund is currently an open question. But, many in GOP circles believe Davis could be that candidate.

“I do think that they see Rodney as the type of candidate that can win,” said former Illinois GOP chairman Pat Brady. “They haven't shown their hand yet, but I think he's the type that could get the support of the major donors. Let's face it, they're not going to waste their money if they don't think that candidate can beat a formidable candidate in JB Pritzker.”

There are three declared candidates for governor on the GOP side: state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia; Chicago area businessman Gary Rabine; and former state Sen. Paul Schimpf.

But many have questioned whether the downstate lawmaker, who has sponsored resolutions in the Illinois legislature calling for Chicago to be kicked out of Illinois, would appeal to voters in the suburbs.

Brady said the party needs "a candidate that can win both upstate and downstate," with Davis representing "our best hope" of achieving that.

“I think Rodney fits that perfectly because I think he'll do very well downstate given his roots and I think he's a guy who's a conservative, so he can win the primary, but can also do well up in the suburbs — meaning he's a conservative thinker but doesn't scare suburban voters away like we've done in the past,” Brady said.

Davis has marketed himself as a mainstream conservative who seeks out opportunities for bipartisan compromise. According to the Lugar Center, he was the 14th-most bipartisan House member during the last U.S. Congress.

Still, in an age of hyper-partisanship, that meant voting with former President Donald Trump a lot. Over the previous four years, Davis voted Trump's position 89% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight. He did vote to certify Biden's Electoral College victory against Trump's wishes, however.

But in a sense, these two sets of facts could serve Davis well in a statewide run, allowing him to thread the needle of winning a GOP primary while being competitive in a general election in an increasingly blue state, where Republicans will need to court moderate voters in the Chicago suburbs while keeping their downstate base in order to win.

“I think he appeals to people in a general election, I think he appeals obviously to Republicans in a primary election," said state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who previously served as Davis' district chief of staff. "I just think he's got a lot of attributes that we need to see in a gubernatorial candidate. So I think he's got a big decision to make.”

Davis' decision likely won't come until fall at the earliest, when state lawmakers are expected to pass new maps for U.S. Congressional districts.

“His decision on what he would run for is kind of, dependent on redistricting and the timetable for that," said Davis spokesman Aaron DeGroot. "So, I guess it's just kind of a wait and see at this point.”

Davis' current diagonally-shaped district includes cities like Bloomington, Champaign, Decatur and Springfield that add an urban element to the otherwise rural constituency. It was drawn by Democrats, who also controlled the last redistricting process, to give the party a chance to compete downstate.

But, Davis has won every election, surviving by a less than 1% margin twice and winning relatively comfortably three times.

This time around could be more difficult for Davis, however, as Democrats seek to consolidate their areas of strength downstate into one district.

There are scenarios where Davis’ district maintains its current urban elements while dropping GOP-leaning rural areas and picking up additional Democrat-leaning constituencies in the Metro East region, particularly in Alton, Belleville and East St. Louis.

Under that scenario, Davis wouldn’t necessarily be drawn out of his district, but it could be rendered unwinnable for a Republican.

There are also scenarios where Davis is included in a district with other members of Congress, which could force a potentially-ugly primary battle.

DeGroot said Davis' "intent and preference is to run for Congress again," where he would continue to climb the ranks of the House Transportation Committee and potentially be in line to chair it in a few years if Republicans retake the majority.

But, until then, Davis will continue to hedge his bets, take his shots at Pritzker and keep his options open.

“He's one of the best political minds and political people that we have in the state of Illinois,” Butler said. “And I think, on top of all that, he comes from a district that is one of most competitive in the country, and he is really shown to be a very bipartisan member of Congress and somebody who's got a very good track record.”

