Sandvoss to retire from elections board after becoming victim of online extortion attempt

The executive director of the Illinois State Board of Elections, the victim of an online extortion attempt in late March or early April, will resign and retire, effective June 30.

Board chairman Charles Scholz said at the end of Tuesday's regular board meeting that Executive Director Steve Sandvoss has announced his retirement. Scholz didn't comment further except to commend Sandvoss, 55, for 32 years of service to the board.

Sandvoss, a lawyer from Rochester, has been on paid administrative leave from his $162,000-a-year job since the board voted unanimously on April 5 to place him on leave. He will remain on paid leave through June 30, board spokesman Matt Dietrich said.

An Illinois State Police investigation into the extortion attempt continues, ISP spokeswoman Beth Hundsdorfer said.

Sandvoss has declined requests for interviews.

After Sandvoss reported being a victim of an online extortion attempt, state police began an investigation, Dietrich said.

Sandvoss was at the helm of the election board during an alleged Russian cyber attack on 20 state election systems, including Illinois', in June 2016.