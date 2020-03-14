SATURDAY UPDATE: What's happening with coronavirus and Central Illinois

After publicly criticizing the federal government all week for the inadequate number of testing kits available to the state, Pritzker said Illinois hospitals and research centers may soon have approval from the Food and Drug Administration for tests they’ve developed.
“We’ll have more that are available, but it’s still not enough. The federal government needs to step up,” he said.
Despite the expected increase in testing capacity, Ezike said not everyone will be able to get tested.
“We do ask that people who do not have symptoms or have mild symptoms stay home,” she said. “We’re trying to prioritize those tests for individuals who are at the highest risk for severe illness.
“Like it or not, this virus is here in Illinois, and it will continue to spread. We will continue to have increasing numbers of cases, but we want to minimize the severity of illnesses and deaths associated with it,” she said.
The state also is taking steps it hopes will minimize the financial impact of the virus on residents.
Pritzker said Friday that he is reaching out to the heads of utility companies across the state and asking them to maintain service to all residents, regardless of their ability to pay, during the outbreak. He and Attorney General Kwame Raoul are asking the Illinois Commerce Commission to place an emergency moratorium on utility shut-offs and changes to billing and collection policies.
