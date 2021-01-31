School district and union talks fall apart in Chicago; mayor pushes reopening to Tuesday

CTU leaders said Sunday night they were disappointed.

“It’s been a frustrating process,” Sharkey said. “Today wasn’t really an exception. We spent the whole day at a Zoom bargaining table, but we’re at the phase of negotiations where we have really some hard issues left.”

Sharkey said a few remaining issues include remote working accommodations for workers who live with others who may be vulnerable to COVID-19, a vaccination plan for those returning to work and a metrics system for when schools would potentially close again.

“If there’s a will, there’s a way,” Sharkey said. “I think if they get creative and are willing to make compromises, this is something that could be solved. But right now we’re not seeing the compromises at the table that we would need in order to get agreements on what we think are just a handful of important issues.”

CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates said the word “disappointing” can’t be used enough.

“This discussion is not about if we return but how we return,” Gates said. “And how we return is with the maximum amount of safety that we can obtain in an agreement.