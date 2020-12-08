School employees should be a priority in COVID-19 vaccine rollout, say Illinois teachers unions

“We must ensure that schools do not become epicenters of virus spread, so we need our lawmakers to step in to establish clear metrics,” Montgomery said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition, the unions are asking the state to provide rapid COVID-19 testing in schools so infected students and staff can be identified, and to ensure that school districts are following the IDPH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and recommendations.

And if another round of federal coronavirus relief funding is not approved, officials say the state should step in to ensure education workers are not forced to work while ill.

Officials said some Illinois counties have more than 1,700 cases per 100,000 residents and positivity rates at more than 24%. But according to health department guidelines, safe levels of community spread are lower than 70 cases per 100,000 and lower than 8%, officials said.

“If the state Legislature sets metrics for what keeps school doors open or triggers remote learning, it will help communities police themselves,” Kathi Griffin, IEA president, said in a statement.