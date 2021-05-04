Secretary of state calls for new Martin Luther King statue on Illinois Capitol grounds

White’s statement comes after House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, created a new committee tasked with reviewing statues and monuments on state property. The committee, which met for the first time on April 21, heard testimony from professors and state government associations about how to guide the review process.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last spring, the Capitol architect board voted to remove statues of Stephen A. Douglas and Pierre Menard from the Capitol grounds.

The decision by the board of the Office of the Architect of the Capitol followed a request from former House Speaker Michael Madigan to remove those two monuments from the state grounds.

Douglas, who personally profited from a slavery, served as Illinois’ secretary of state, state Supreme Court justice and in the U.S. Senate among other roles. He proposed the Kansas-Nebraska Act, which repealed the Missouri Compromise and replaced it with a system for states to decide whether to be pro- or anti-slavery.

Menard, a slave owner, was the first lieutenant governor of Illinois, and he supported political actions devised to ensure slavery was legal in the state.

When the architect board voted to remove the statues of Douglas and Menard, members also discussed relocating the likeness of King.