Secure drop boxes, extra sorting machines and a decade of experience: Here’s why Illinois election officials say voting by mail is safe

President Donald Trump for months has been making unsubstantiated statements about the potential for “massive fraud” as millions of Americans are expected to cast their ballots by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
But the president’s frequent claims don’t jibe with reality in Illinois, which for a decade has allowed any voter to request a mail-in ballot without having to explain why they can’t show up to the polls on Election Day. The percentage of ballots cast by mail has been on the rise since 2010 without any widespread problems, election officials say.
As of Friday morning, nearly 2 million Illinois voters had applied to vote by mail, according to the State Board of Elections. That’s roughly a quarter of all active registered voters in the state and more than the combined number of those who cast votes by mail in all general elections since 2010.
The numbers were likely boosted by new state law in effect just for the Nov. 3 balloting that automatically sent applications to millions of voters and allowed the use of secure drop boxes to collect completed ballots.
While local election officials say they’re well-prepared for the anticipated deluge of mail-in ballots, the process so far has not been without hiccups. Problems have included a letter from the secretary of state’s office informing some voters that they hadn’t returned their ballot application, even though they had; voters showing up at some early voting sites after applying for a mail-in ballot but before receiving it; and, in one downstate jurisdiction, ballots printed with some races omitted.
“It’s just a matter of scale,” James Nally, an attorney with Cook County Electoral Board, said of the steps officials are taking to ensure a smooth election. “We’ve been conducting early voting, we’ve been conducting voting by mail for quite some time now, but certainly not with the volumes that we’re going to see in this election.”
Ballots began going out to voters who requested them on Sept. 24 and should be counted as long as they’re postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 17.
It remains to be seen how many voters will choose to return their ballots by mail or through the secure drop boxes approved in the new state law, but election officials in Chicago, Cook County and elsewhere have invested in additional equipment to process the anticipated influx.
Cook County has spent $315,000 on additional mail sorting machines that can process thousands of ballots per day and $25,000 on secure ballot drop boxes, which will be placed at each early voting site. A large portion of the funding came from the federal coronavirus relief package approved earlier this year.
Chicago election officials also worked with the U.S. Postal Service to refine the outgoing and return envelopes to reduce the chances of ballots being lost in the mail.
Both Chicago and Cook County are sending ballots with return postage prepaid -- which is not required by law -- and have set up systems to notify voters via email when their applications have been received, when their blank ballots are mailed out and when their completed ballots have been successfully returned.
Here’s how the process works once election authorities receive a mail-in ballot:
As election authorities receive mail-in ballots, bipartisan, three-person panels of election judges review the outer envelope to make sure it is signed and that the voter’s signature matches the one on file. The three-judge panel can vote to reject a ballot if the signatures don’t match, the envelope is unsigned or unsealed, or the voter already cast a ballot in person, among other reasons. The vote must be unanimous, and every ballot gets reviewed.
Cook County will have multiple three-judge panels reviewing ballots throughout election season.
Nally, the Cook County election attorney, said the most important thing voters can do to make sure their ballots are counted is to clearly sign the outer envelope.
If a ballot is rejected, election officials must notify the voter within two days if it’s prior to Election Day or within one day after Election Day. If a ballot is rejected because of a signature issue, the voter can submit a statement attesting that they cast the ballot. If it’s rejected due to an open envelope, the voter can request a new ballot or vote in person if the polls are still open.
Mail-in ballots are processed as they’re received but cannot be counted until 7 p.m. on Election Day. In Chicago, Cook County and other jurisdictions, automated machines are used to process ballot and to separate voters' identifying information from their ballots.
Voters who apply for and receive a mail-in ballot may still choose to vote in person instead. In that case, officials say voters should surrender the ballot to election judges at an early voting site or Election Day polling place before voting in person.
The use in jurisdictions including Chicago and Cook County of real-time electronic poll books, which allow election judges to quickly look up information such as voter registration details and whether someone has already cast a ballot, should prevent anyone from being able to cast two ballots -- as Trump urged supporters to do last month at a rally in North Carolina.
Even if someone drops a ballot in the mailbox on the way to the polls on Election Day, the mail-in ballot would be rejected because an in-person vote already would be recorded by the time the ballot is received via mail, officials said. Though rare, knowingly voting or attempting to vote more than once in an election is a Class 3 felony in Illinois, punishable by two to five years in prison.
Ballot drop boxes, a new option for election authorities this year, must be emptied daily and are subject to security guidelines established by the State Board of Elections. The board recommends 24-hour video surveillance for any unmanned drop box.
There are also provisions in place in the event that a voter returns a ballot to the wrong jurisdiction -- if a Chicago voter slips his or her ballot into a suburban Cook County drop box, for instance. In that case, the election authority must send the ballot to the proper jurisdiction. If feasible, a bipartisan pair of election judges can hand-deliver the errant ballots.
Vote-by-mail applications must be received by election authorities by Oct. 29 if sent by mail. Voters can also request a mail-in ballot in person at their local election authority’s headquarters until Nov. 2.
Once the polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day, the counting of mail-in ballots can begin, with officials continuing to tabulate ballots received through Nov. 17. Local officials have until Nov. 24 to certify the results in their jurisdictions, and the State Board of Elections has until Dec. 4 to certify the results.
Despite a high degree of uncertainty given the historically large share of votes expected to be cast by mail, election officials said they don’t anticipate major delays in tabulating results -- especially if most voters don’t wait until the last minute to mail back their ballots.
“It’s not going to be anything out of the ordinary,” said Hernandez, of the Chicago Board of Elections. “I think we will be seeing reports, numbers coming in as we did in March. And I think a lot of it is due to the automation. So I’m confident, I’m hopeful that we’re not going to be seeing the delay that others are claiming.”
Election officials have an interest in instilling voter confidence in the electoral process, but voting by mail is not error-free or fraud-proof, said Brian Gaines, a University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign political science professor who specializes in elections, including a study of the benefits and drawbacks of “convenience voting.”
While the president and others who make claims about “massive fraud” fail to provide evidence, Gaines said, “it isn’t as if there’s no fraud at all.”
As an example, Gaines cites cases from southern Illinois in 2000 in which he testified as an expert witness.
In that year’s Democratic primary for Alexander County circuit clerk, a challenger appeared to narrowly defeat the incumbent, but shortly before Election Day, police found nearly 700 absentee ballots in the home, office and truck of the county clerk, along with evidence that she was replacing ballots cast in favor of the incumbent with ones in favor of the challenger. A judge threw out the election results, but local Democratic leaders then appointed the challenger to fill the vacant office.
Although cases like that aren’t the norm, “it’s likely that when all is said and done there will be some discussion of irregularities" in this election, Gaines said.
With more people than ever voting by mail, there’s also the chance for inconsistencies in the way different election authorities deal with challenging cases, such as missing or unclear postmarks or evidence of someone turning in a large number of ballots without authorization.
“Maybe none of that will happen," Gaines said. “It has to play out first before we know if some particular bad scenario has arisen.”
