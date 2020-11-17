SEE THE MAP: 12 Bloomington bars cited for breaking mitigation rules

BLOOMINGTON – Twelve Bloomington bars have received summons to appear before the Bloomington Liquor Commission at a special meeting Friday afternoon, accused of violating state-imposed mitigation measures to slow the coronavirus pandemic.
The city released the complaints and citations late Tuesday afternoon. The bar owners are requested to appear and “show cause why your license should not be suspended or revoked, or why you should not be fined or reprimanded.”
The restrictions on bars and restaurants, announced on Nov. 1 by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health, specify no indoor service, all outdoor service ending at 11 p.m. and all patrons seated outside must be at tables 6 feet apart. In addition, meetings and social gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25% of room capacity, whichever is less.
All of the establishments were cited for violating the required 11 p.m. closing hour and allowing indoor drinking. They included Windjammer at 2393 Stern Dr., Cadillac Jack’s at 1507 S. Main St., Killarney’s at 523 N. Main St., Fat Jack’s at 511 N. Main St., Daddio’s at 527 N. Main St., Drifter’s at 612 N. Main St., Maguire’s at 109 E. Olive St., Chaser’s at 110 W. Washington St., Six Strings at 525 N. Center, Elroy’s at 102 W. Washington St., Mulligan’s at 531 N. Main St., and Reality Bites at 414 N. Main St.
“We are responding to some possibly extraordinary violations of regulations that could harm the public health of the entire community,” said Mayor Tari Renner in a release announcing the special meeting.
Renner, as mayor, serves as the city's liquor commissioner.
For Cadillac Jacks, it is the second time they have been accused of breaking rules since the pandemic began. In September, the city fined Cadillac Jacks in Bloomington $1,500 fine for violating rules and guidelines set in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
All of the incidents cited were said to happen on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14, according to the documents released by the city. Renner told The Pantagraph that city police did monitor some of the establishments during that period.
