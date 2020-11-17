SEE THE MAP: 12 Bloomington bars cited for breaking mitigation rules

BLOOMINGTON – Twelve Bloomington bars have received summons to appear before the Bloomington Liquor Commission at a special meeting Friday afternoon, accused of violating state-imposed mitigation measures to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

The city released the complaints and citations late Tuesday afternoon. The bar owners are requested to appear and “show cause why your license should not be suspended or revoked, or why you should not be fined or reprimanded.”

The restrictions on bars and restaurants, announced on Nov. 1 by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health, specify no indoor service, all outdoor service ending at 11 p.m. and all patrons seated outside must be at tables 6 feet apart. In addition, meetings and social gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25% of room capacity, whichever is less.