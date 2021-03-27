Sen. Dick Durbin denounces Georgia voting bill, suggests filibuster reform to expand voting rights

SPRINGFIELD — On Saturday morning in Springfield, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin denounced the sweeping Republican-backed rewrite of Georgia's election law signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp earlier in the week.
The Georgia law adds a photo ID requirement for absentee voting, allows state election officials to remove and replace local election officials, limits ballot drop boxes and bans approaching voters in line to give food and water.
Durbin, standing in front of the Old State Capitol in Springfield, the venue Abraham Lincoln used to give his "House Divided" speech in 1858, compared the legislation to Jim Crow laws that disenfranchised Black voters post-Reconstruction through the civil rights movement of the 1960s.
"Ironically, Lincoln's political party was the Republican Party, and that Republican Party fought to give African Americans a chance to vote," Durbin said. "Now, the tables have turned and legislatures that are dominated by the Republican Party are seeing changes in the law which reduce the opportunities to vote. Why would we do that on a democracy?"
"As far as I'm concerned, we want everybody legally eligible to show up and vote," he said. "And the outcome then is more credible. So I'm disappointed."
The Republican-led effort for the new law comes months after a blue wave swept Georgia, with President Joe Biden winning the state by less than 12,000 votes over then-President Donald Trump, becoming the first Democrat to carry the state since 1992.
Two months later, the state elected two Democrats to the U.S. Senate in a runoff election.
Durbin said lawmakers may have to pass legislation at the federal level to prevent measures like the Georgia law from getting on the books. Other Republican-led states are making similar pushes.
The Democrat-controlled U.S. House, for the second Congress in a row, passed House Resolution 1 earlier this month. The legislation would, among other things, expand voting rights.
Asked how the U.S. Senate can take action on that and other voting rights bills, Durbin said reform of the filibuster may be necessary.
"The filibuster, of course, requires 60 votes in the Senate, and it's a 50/50 Senate," Durbin said. "So there may be some new variation on the filibuster where we say if you want to stop the Senate from even considering an issue, you don't phone it in. You stand at your desk as long as you're committed to doing it. And you sit down, it's over."
Durbin was also asked for his thoughts on Illinois' once-a-decade redistricting process.
The U.S. Census Bureau has said that redistricting data, which includes counts of population by race, ethnicity and other factors used by states to draw legislative and Congressional maps, is not expected until Sept. 30.
If Democrats, who have supermajorities in the state House and Senate, cannot pass a map by June 30, the process is turned over to an eight-person commission divided evenly between Democrats and Republicans.
If they cannot agree, as was the case in 1981, 1991 and 2001, the Illinois Secretary of State draws a name — either a Democrat or Republican — to break the tie.
Durbin suggested that the legislature move forward even if they have to use sources of information besides the census, arguing that a map needs to be in place so candidates can begin collecting petitions in September to meet the November deadline to get on the March 2022 primary ballot.
"Unfortunately, under the previous president, the census became political and was delayed," Durbin said. "I hope we have enough information to at least make the best estimate of what the population should be in each district."
"The responsibility's given to the General Assembly if they can reach it (and have it) signed by the governor," he continued. "If not, then it goes into a much different process. I've seen it in various forums. I just hope that we can reach some agreement to do it as quickly as possible."
Durbin, a Springfield resident, spoke in front of a few dozen local Democrats, who subsequently marched to the Sangamon County Building to vote early. Many then canvassed for school board, park board and township trustee candidates.
Durbin, who backed U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, in her successful bid for chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Illinois, said "she's doing great" and that "she's engaged all of the state central committeemen, even those who did not vote for her..."
"For a number of years, the previous chairman did it his way," Durbin said, referencing former House Speaker Michael Madigan. "And it was successful in many ways and I salute him for that, but it didn't open up the party as it should be to the modern ways of campaigning and the use of modern technology. So I think it's going to change for the better."