Sen. Dick Durbin denounces Georgia voting bill, suggests filibuster reform to expand voting rights

Durbin, a Springfield resident, spoke in front of a few dozen local Democrats, who subsequently marched to the Sangamon County Building to vote early. Many then canvassed for school board, park board and township trustee candidates.

Durbin, who backed U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, in her successful bid for chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Illinois, said "she's doing great" and that "she's engaged all of the state central committeemen, even those who did not vote for her..."

"For a number of years, the previous chairman did it his way," Durbin said, referencing former House Speaker Michael Madigan. "And it was successful in many ways and I salute him for that, but it didn't open up the party as it should be to the modern ways of campaigning and the use of modern technology. So I think it's going to change for the better."

