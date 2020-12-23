Sen. Dick Durbin: Help from Congress for Illinois finances unlikely

CHICAGO — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin is touting the benefits of the pandemic and omnibus spending bill passed by Congress, but on Tuesday warned Illinois' leaders not to count on federal help to balance the state's budget.

During a conference call with Illinois journalists, Durbin noted the pandemic spending bill passed Monday contains funding for specific programs to help Illinois and Chicago, including mass transit aid, support for airlines, restaurants and entertainment venues.

The $900 billion pandemic relief package includes a $300 federal stipend to unemployment checks and $600 in direct payments to taxpayers along with aid packages for various industries.

Durbin said even if runoff races in Georgia give Democrats control of the U.S. Senate, legislation for state and local government pandemic relief would be difficult to pass under a Joe Biden administration.

