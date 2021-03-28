Sen. Durbin urges Springfield to vote, is 'disappointed' with new Georgia voting law

SPRINGFIELD — With just over a week until Sangamon County's consolidated general election, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin gathered with a group of local Democratic candidates and volunteers Saturday morning on the grounds of the Old State Capitol.

Standing near the Lincoln Family statue at the corner of Sixth and Adams streets, the Democratic senator reflected on all the history that has taken place outside the Old State Capitol — where Barack Obama announced his candidacy for president in December 2007 and later introduced current U.S. President Joe Biden as his running mate — as he stressed the importance of voting and spoke out against Georgia's new election law.

The Georgia voting restrictions, which were signed into law Thursday by Republicans, include new identification requirements to vote absentee by mail, and prevent people from providing food or water to voters waiting in lines.

"They consider that to be voter fraud," Durbin told the crowd. "I think it's common sense. If people have to stand in line for hours, or long periods of time, you give them what they need to get through it."