Senate GOP demands Pritzker fix delays in unemployment claims processing

Sen. Chapin Rose, from Mahomet, said in a phone conversation Friday that an avenue must exist for state employees to maintain their safety while still opening Employment Security Department doors for Illinoisans to receive assistance. He said if White could design a way for that to happen, schools can resume in-person lessons, and food and banking establishments are open, there is a way for residents to apply for unemployment benefits in person.

This request for department officials and Pritzker to rectify systemic delays and inaccuracies in unemployment benefits is not new. Most recently, House Republicans asked for the same outcome after residents experienced fraud in a program designed to provide economic relief for those members of the economy who do not normally qualify for such benefits.

When faced with complaints about the Employment Security Department’s trouble in the last six months, Pritzker has maintained that officials are doing everything possible to solve the problem.