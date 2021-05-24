Senate Republicans call for Prisoner Review Board appointees to testify

Murphy was unavailable for an interview, but issued an email statement to Capitol News Illinois.

“The Executive Appointments Committee follows a 60-session-day clock on all appointees, and we’ll ensure no appointee is in danger of their time expiring before they are brought before the committee. We ask that everyone be patient during this process until the time is appropriate for these appointments to be considered,” Murphy wrote.

The committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday, but Senate Republicans noted none of the PRB appointees are scheduled to testify in that hearing, marking the 11th committee hearing since the appointments were first made.

Aside from urging Murphy to take up the four appointees before the end of session, Senate Republicans have filed their own legislation through an amendment to Senate Bill 1475.

SB 1475 would require members of the PRB to be confirmed by the Senate within 30 session days or 90 calendar days after the appointment, whichever occurs first. Failure to make a decision within this time period would result in a rejected appointment, according to a release.