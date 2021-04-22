Senators seeking applicants for next US marshal in Chicago 3 years after last leader resigned

After nearly three years without a permanent U.S. marshal in Chicago, the search is on to fill one of the top federal law enforcement posts in the city.
U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced this week that applications for the job are being accepted until May 3. An online form and questionnaire can be found on the website for the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Illinois.
A screening committee headed by former U.S. District Judge David Coar will review and vet candidates, and advise the senators on who might be the best fit for the high-profile position. The senators will make recommendations to President Joe Biden, whose nominee will then go through a confirmation process in the U.S. Senate.
Among other duties, the U.S. Marshals Service is tasked with protecting federal judges, apprehending fugitives, transporting federal prisoners, selling seized assets and operating the federal Witness Security Program.
Heading the Marshals Service in Chicago, one of the organization’s busiest, has long been considered a plum job and typically attracts high-ranking law enforcement officials from across the country.
The last person in the post, Edward Gilmore, abruptly resigned in May 2018 after he was found to have made an inappropriate comment about shooting a judge during firearms training, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The Tribune reported in 2019 that the comment was directed at then-U.S. District Chief Judge Ruben Castillo, who said in an interview that he and Gilmore had “some tough exchanges” over courthouse security before Gilmore made the threat. Though the comment was apparently a joke, Castillo called the situation “unfortunate.”
“This is a guy who could walk into my chambers with a weapon at any time, no problem,” Castillo said at the time. “What if it wasn’t a joke?”
Gilmore, a former Chicago police officer and chief of police in south suburban Calumet City, was nominated to head the Marshals Service’s office in Chicago in 2015 by then-President Barack Obama. After the threat, he was told he had to resign or face discipline.
Since Gilmore’s resignation nearly three years ago, the position has been filled by a series of acting U.S. marshals. Among them was Jason Wojdylo, who was pulling double duty as the leader of the marshals office in Houston.