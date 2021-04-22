Senators seeking applicants for next US marshal in Chicago 3 years after last leader resigned

After nearly three years without a permanent U.S. marshal in Chicago, the search is on to fill one of the top federal law enforcement posts in the city.

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced this week that applications for the job are being accepted until May 3. An online form and questionnaire can be found on the website for the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Illinois.

A screening committee headed by former U.S. District Judge David Coar will review and vet candidates, and advise the senators on who might be the best fit for the high-profile position. The senators will make recommendations to President Joe Biden, whose nominee will then go through a confirmation process in the U.S. Senate.

Among other duties, the U.S. Marshals Service is tasked with protecting federal judges, apprehending fugitives, transporting federal prisoners, selling seized assets and operating the federal Witness Security Program.

Heading the Marshals Service in Chicago, one of the organization’s busiest, has long been considered a plum job and typically attracts high-ranking law enforcement officials from across the country.