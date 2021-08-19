Services announced for former State Sen. Bill Haine

ALTON — Funeral arrangements for former State Sen. Bill Haine, who died Monday, include visitation Friday and services Saturday.

Public visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, 1313 W. Delmar, Godfrey.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, with burial to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Haine, 77, died Aug. 16.

Haine had served in numerous elected offices over a more-than 40-year career, including service on the Madison County Board, Madison County Transit District Board, as Madison County State's Attorney and the Illinois Senate. After retiring from the senate he was appointed to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

"Bill dedicated his life to public service, beginning by serving his country in Vietnam, holding several local elected offices and ultimately having a storied career in the senate," said Illinois Senate President Don Harmon in a written statement. "His focus was always on serving the people of the Metro East, and he frequently worked across party lines to do so."

That was echoed by the leadership of both the Democratic and Republican parties in Madison County.

"Bill was a true warrior and champion for our region, and we will all sorely miss him," said Madison County Democratic Party Chairman Randy Harris. "Bill was a tireless advocate for working families and the entire Metro East. Bill had a passion for helping and making a difference in people's everyday lives. His dedication to both his faith and family was to be admired and celebrated."

"Senator Haine was a true advocate for all of the citizens of the 59th District, as well as the entire Madison County region," Republican Party Chairman Ray Wesley said. "He spent his entire life serving his country and the people of Illinois through his service as a veteran of the U.S. Army's 1st Air Cavalry Division, a Madison County Board member, Madison County State's Attorney and Illinois State Senator."

Wesley noted that Haine "worked tirelessly" for the residents of Madison County throughout his career as a public servant and "will be remembered for his ability to work in a bipartisan fashion to make sure everyone in his district was fairly represented."

State Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe, D-Belleville, who won Haine's seat after his retirement, said she had known him for "many years," starting in the Madison County State's Attorney's Office, where she was an assistant state's attorney.

"Bill was a dedicated and committed public servant and an even better person," she said. "As a U.S. Army veteran and elected official, Bill was a true leader for our region and worked to ensure quality educational opportunities for students across the state. His legacy and accomplishments, as well as many people's fond memories of his unwavering strength and courage, will last for many years to come."

Chief Circuit Judge Bill Mudge, who succeeded Haine as state's attorney, said Haine "touched the lives of many judges in this circuit as a friend, mentor or boss.

"His work as a Madison County Board member, Madison County State's Attorney and senator was exemplary," Mudge said. "He will be greatly missed by us all."

Haine was born Aug. 8, 1944, at the former St. Joseph's Hospital in Alton, to the late James Delos and Mary Alice Haine. He married Anna Francis Schickel in Loveland, Ohio, and she survives. Also surviving are seven children, 38 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He received a bachelor's degree from Saint Louis University, then he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving with the 1st Air Cavalry Division and earning a Bronze Star for Meritorious Service in Combat Operations.

After leaving the military he received his law degree from Saint Louis University.

His legal career began as a clerk for Fifth District Appellate Court Judge George Moran. Haine then became an assistant public defender and began private practice with Randy Bono in Wood River.

His first political campaign came when he was still in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, when he ran for a seat with the Alton City Council and lost.

He was elected to the Madison County Board and served from 1978 to 1988, when he was elected Madison County State's Attorney. During that time he was also chairman of the Madison County Transit District Board.

He served as state's attorney for 14 years until his appointment to the Illinois Senate after the retirement of Evelyn Bowles. He was in the Senate for 16 years, retiring in 2018. He was later appointed to the Illinois State Board of Elections and was serving on that board at the time of his death.

