Sex education isn't required in Illinois public schools. This bill wants to change that

That is in line with what Equality Illinois discovered in speaking with LGBTQ youth in Springfield and across the state.

"For these youths, just having content that both affirms them and addresses their health needs was critical," said Michael Ziri, who is the director of public policy for Equality Illinois. "We've heard shocking stories of trans youth who will raise their hand to ask about trans-inclusive content, and the teacher is unable to provide that because the law doesn't require that right now. In one situation, the student had to provide content for other trans students. That's not the way it should be."

While the REACH Act establishes guidelines for providing information to public school students across the state, school boards would have flexibility to determine how they would implement the required education.

If the bill were to pass and be signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker this year, it would go into effect in phases. The components for grades six through 12 would take effect July 1, 2022, while the requirements for kindergarten through fifth grade would begin July 1, 2023.

While Villivalam, Willis, Planned Parenthood Illinois Action and Equality Illinois are among those who continue to advocate for the advancement of the bill, there continues to be opposition.