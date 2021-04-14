Should sexual assault survivors get lifetime protection from assailants? This bill says 'yes'

SPRINGFIELD — A Rockford legislator is pushing for lifetime no-contact orders for sexual assault offenders.

Right now, survivors of sexual assault are required to go to court every two years to extend no-contact orders against their convicted assailants.

State Sen. Steve Stadelman, D-Rockford, wants that law changed so survivors can seek and obtain a lifetime order.

"Survivors of sexual assault are forced to live day in and day out with their trauma," Stadelman said in a news release issued Tuesday. "The least we can do is not make them relive it."

Stadelman passed legislation supporting the change out of committee on Tuesday.

"These no-contact orders are based on convictions. Those convictions don't change over time," Stadelman said. "People should have the right to feel safe in their daily lives without having to endlessly go to court."

The city of Rockford worked on the proposal with Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling, which suggested the lifetime order of protection. Similar protections already are in place in Illinois for stalking victims.

Senate Bill 2277 passed the Illinois Senate Criminal Law Committee with a vote of 10-0 and now heads to the Senate Floor for further consideration.

