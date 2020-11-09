Simon Institute, former Gov. Edgar join to honor statesmanship

Shaw recalled that Edgar smiled and was interested, but said Simon, as the "senior partner in this relationship," should be named first.

Late U.S. Sen. Simon was a Democrat and Edgar, now of Springfield, is a Republican, and Shaw said the award will honor a state or local official.

People will be honored for competence and for "looking around the corners and trying to figure out how to prevent irritants from becoming major problems," Shaw said. They should also be, he said, "people who see opportunities to do big and constructive things in their community and are willing to take some chances, go outside their comfort zone and take political risks to do constructive things for the long term."

"This award will show that effective leadership is not a partisan issue," Edgar said in a statement. "At a time when our nation and our country are sharply polarized and partisan tensions are running high, this award will draw from and affirm the traditions of both parties. It will identify exceptional leadership and confirm that statesmanship can be found among Republicans, Democrats and independents."

After the recipient is announced at the Edgar Fellows program, the person will be invited to give remarks at the Simon institute's annual Youth Government Day in Springfield and its annual Renewing Illinois summit in Carbondale.

Shaw said in a statement that the institute is delighted to work with Edgar in creating the award, adding it "will reflect the significant legacies of Senator Simon and Governor Edgar, both strong and independent leaders determined to advance policies that look to the future."

