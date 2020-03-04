Simon Poll: Illinois voters support graduated income tax by 2-to-1 margin

CARBONDALE --
The Southern Illinois University Carbondale-affiliated institute conducted the poll of 1,000 registered voters from Feb. 10 to 17.
Two-thirds (65%) of respondents said they favored a constitutional change "to allow a graduated income tax -- that is, tax rates would be lower for lower-income taxpayers and higher for upper-income taxpayers," according to a news release from the institute. The release said 32% of people polled opposed the proposal.
A majority of respondents supported the proposal in all three of Illinois' major regions. Downstate, 55% were in favor. While 83% of Democrats said they supported the graduated income tax, while 41% of Republicans supported it. Among Independents, 59% said they supported it.
A graduated income tax initiative will appear on the Illinois ballot in the November general election. According to previous reporting by Capitol News Illinois, in order to pass, the initiative needs approval from 60% of those voting on the question or the majority of those voting in the election in November.
You have free articles remaining.
The Simon Poll also asked voters about several other reforms.
On redistricting, poll respondents were asked if they supported "legislative district maps created and recommended by a commission that is independent of the elected representatives," according to the news release.
Voters favored the question three-to-one, with 64% saying they are in favor. Downstate, 58% of voters said they favored redistricting reform. Redistricting is supported by 68% of Democrats, 60% of Republicans and 61% of Independents.
Redistricting reform had been the subject of two unsuccessful petition drives statewide.
On lobbying reform, 85% of voters polled said they supported a "revolving door" proposal that would force lawmakers "to wait and least one year after leaving office before accepting jobs with firms that lobby their state legislatures," according to the release. Support did not vary much across demographic and geographic categories, the release states. Six in 10 respondents said they supported a ban on state legislators being paid for lobbying local governments.
On pension reform, 51% said they supported a constitutional amendment that would allow a reduction in retirement benefits earned in the future by state worked, the release states. Republicans favored it more strongly, with 61% saying they agreed; meanwhile, 48% of Democrats said they were in favor and 47% of Independents agreed.
The margin of error for the sample is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, the institute said in the release. The sample was 56% male and 44% female. Interviewers asked to speak to the youngest registered voter at home at the time of the call; cellphone interviews accounted for 60% of the sample. A Spanish language version was made available. The institute says the poll was paid for from its endowment, and tax dollars were not used.