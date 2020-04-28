Small business relief, jobless checks among topics answered by Davis, Brady

BLOOMINGTON — People frustrated by delays in receiving federal coronavirus-related financial relief or state unemployment benefits had a chance to air their complaints Tuesday.
U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis of Taylorville and state Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington, both Republicans, fielded questions for about an hour during a teleconference for 13th Congressional District residents.
The call, which drew 7,376 participants, came one day after the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program, the U.S. government's coronavirus relief fund for small businesses, started.
The additional $310 billion in funds provides forgivable 1 percent loans for companies with a maximum of 500 employees. The loans are forgivable in full if the companies use 75 percent of money to pay and retain their employees.
The first round saw an initial $350 billion loaned out in just two weeks. Some callers on Tuesday expressed concern about loopholes that allowed some large companies to have access to the money.
"I think there is much more of an emphasis on companies that should not be asking for these dollars, like Shake Shack and Ruth's Chris ... who have returned that money," said Davis. "I think it is a good lesson for companies that are larger like that to follow.
"If you don't need bridge funding to get you through this economic calamity that we're in right now because of our fight against this deadly disease that didn't even exist on this earth six months ago, then don't get in line," said Davis. "Don't take those funds. Leave them for those who really need that money so they are able to sustain themselves and reopen once we beat this virus like we know America will."
In Illinois, more than 60,000 loans were approved and "more than $15 billion coming to our state alone," said Davis "Those aren't all large loans. Those are our mom-and-pop shops taking advantage of a program we put in place to help them survive."
The Illinois Department of Employment Security released statewide data last week showing the department processed more than 755,000 initial unemployment claims from March 1 through April 18.
One caller said she and son, starting at 5 a.m. Tuesday, tried unsuccessfully to get on the IDES website to re-certify their unemployment claims.
"This has been one that ... we have been dealing with in my district — the unemployment side of things and frustration over the system," said Brady. "To go specifically to the re-certification situation ... we have been experiencing that the individuals have been able to get in better. My suggestion would be obviously to keep trying ... plus the end of the week seems to be better for whatever reason on the re-certification side of things."
Others said they had not received their federal stimulus checks, which could be as much $1,200 per person, depending on income levels. The checks are part of a $2 trillion economic stimulus package to help those impacted by COVID-19.
Davis said $81 million in stimulus checks have already been sent out.
"If you have direct deposit that should show up in your account. If you don't have direct deposit on file then it is probably going to take a little bit longer," said Davis.
Davis, along with U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both Democrats, have been named to President Donald Trump's Opening Up America Again congressional group.
Re-opening states "are debates ... we need to have with state legislators, federal legislators and the governor's administration," said Davis. "We need to get to some answers from them about how we could have a regional approach and get back to some sense of normalcy in a way that is going to be safe. Nobody wants anyone to get this disease."
