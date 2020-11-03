 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sommer heading for re-election, Brady holds lead
0 comments

Sommer heading for re-election, Brady holds lead

{{featured_button_text}}
Ken Allison

Ken Allison

BLOOMINGTON — Republican incumbent state Rep. Keith Sommer appeared to be heading for re-election in the 88th Illinois House District on Tuesday evening.  

Sommer was leading challengers Democrat Karla Bailey-Smith and Libertarian Ken Allison by 12,373 votes to 5,302 for Smith, and 886 for Allison, according to unofficial election results.

Sommer, a real estate broker, has served in the Legislature since 1999. He was a member of the Tazewell County Board from 1994-98 prior to becoming a state representative.

Smith ran as an active and effective leader. She identified health care as a key issue in her campaign.

Allison, who served separately in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force, is an accountant with Allison Tax & Consulting PC in Peoria. 

Unofficial election results showed Incumbent state Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington holding a slight lead over Democrat challenger Chemberly Cummings of Normal with a vote of 13,428 votes to 11,352 in the 105th House District.

Brady, who has been a state representative since 2001, is deputy minority leader and a minority spokesperson on the higher education appropriations committee. 

He is a partner and funeral director at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington, and a former McLean County coroner.

Cummings, an analyst at State Farm, is in her first term on the Normal Town Council. She is a former member of the Children's Discovery Museum board.

Photos: Mail-in ballots processed at the Government Center in Bloomington

+4 
Keith Sommer

Sommer

 SUBMITTED PHOTO
+4 
Dan Brady

Brady

 SUBMITTED PHOTO
+4 
Chemberly Cummings

Cummings
+4 
Karla Bailey-Smith

Bailey-Smith

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are federal elections held on Tuesdays?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News