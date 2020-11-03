Sommer heading for re-election, Brady holds lead

BLOOMINGTON — Republican incumbent state Rep. Keith Sommer appeared to be heading for re-election in the 88th Illinois House District on Tuesday evening.

Sommer was leading challengers Democrat Karla Bailey-Smith and Libertarian Ken Allison by 12,373 votes to 5,302 for Smith, and 886 for Allison, according to unofficial election results.

Sommer, a real estate broker, has served in the Legislature since 1999. He was a member of the Tazewell County Board from 1994-98 prior to becoming a state representative.

Smith ran as an active and effective leader. She identified health care as a key issue in her campaign.

Allison, who served separately in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force, is an accountant with Allison Tax & Consulting PC in Peoria.

Unofficial election results showed Incumbent state Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington holding a slight lead over Democrat challenger Chemberly Cummings of Normal with a vote of 13,428 votes to 11,352 in the 105th House District.