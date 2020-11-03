Sommer heading for re-election, Brady holds lead

BLOOMINGTON — Republican incumbent state Rep. Keith Sommer appeared to be heading for re-election in the 88th Illinois House District on Tuesday evening.
Sommer was leading challengers Democrat Karla Bailey-Smith and Libertarian Ken Allison by 12,373 votes to 5,302 for Smith, and 886 for Allison, according to unofficial election results.
Sommer, a real estate broker, has served in the Legislature since 1999. He was a member of the Tazewell County Board from 1994-98 prior to becoming a state representative.
Smith ran as an active and effective leader. She identified health care as a key issue in her campaign.
Allison, who served separately in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force, is an accountant with Allison Tax & Consulting PC in Peoria.
Unofficial election results showed Incumbent state Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington holding a slight lead over Democrat challenger Chemberly Cummings of Normal with a vote of 13,428 votes to 11,352 in the 105th House District.
Brady, who has been a state representative since 2001, is deputy minority leader and a minority spokesperson on the higher education appropriations committee.
He is a partner and funeral director at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington, and a former McLean County coroner.
Cummings, an analyst at State Farm, is in her first term on the Normal Town Council. She is a former member of the Children's Discovery Museum board.
