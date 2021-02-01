Speaker Welch steps back from partner position at law firm

SPRINGFIELD — Since assuming his new role a few short weeks ago, House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch has distinguished himself from his predecessor, Rep. Michael Madigan. For example, Welch has unveiled changes to his leadership team and signaled plans to adjust the House rules governing the processes of bill movement.

Welch’s approach to his law firm role is yet another departure from Madigan, who remained a partner at his property tax law firm Madigan & Getzendanner during his entire tenure as House speaker.

Welch, D-Hillside, said Saturday he has stepped away from his role as partner at Ancel Glink, a law firm that primarily represents Illinois local governments in a variety of practice areas. His wife ShawnTe Raines remains at the firm as a partner.

“When I was elected speaker, I promised to model the kind of leadership we need to restore the public’s confidence in our ethics. As a simple first step, I have stepped back from my role as partner at Ancel Glink. I will remain with the firm, but as of yesterday my relationship with the firm is of counsel. This is similar to the course of action taken by other leaders in the General Assembly,” Welch said in a written statement.