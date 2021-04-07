Sports betting just got harder for some Illinois residents. Here's how.

Even with business at casinos likely to pick up as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes, the online sports betting market accounts "for at least 75%, and as much as 90%, of the total sports bets placed in a state that offers both online and retail sports betting," said Chris Grove, an industry analyst for Eilers & Krejcik Gaming.

"The in-person registration requirement can only limit the market," he said.

That's less money for schools, universities and other state facilities — the reason many believe sports betting was allowed in the first place.

I've seen many sports media types decry Pritzker's action in the past week, noting how it would likely stifle the growth of the burgeoning industry.

This is likely true, though it ignores the fact that the legislation likely would not have passed in the first place if the provisions placating the brick-and-mortar casinos were not included.

Still, Illinois emerged as a top-five sports betting market in the entire country the past few months, mostly fueled by the online market.