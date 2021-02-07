Springfield attorney, businessman Don Tracy selected as Illinois Republican Party chair

"It will be interesting to see if the Illinois Republican Party will continue to embrace questionable leadership, division and extremism or consider working with Democrats to find solutions that lift up workers and families across Illinois," she said in a statement. "We aren't holding our breath."

The Cook County Democratic Party tweeted that Tracy "ran the Illinois gaming board like a mob boss."

Kent Redfield, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield, said Tracy comes from the more establishment wing of the Republican Party and would probably considered "a big tent" selection.

"This is probably in terms of unity and institution-building a better sign for the party," Redfield said. "If it would have been Shaw, the ideological war probably would have been front and center."

As chairman, Tracy will have "to build up the farm team," including strengthening county organizations.

"You have to make peace with what is a substantial divide between the more established institutional Republicans and the (Donald) Trump more populous wing of the party," Redfield added. "It's certainly a daunting task. He'll focus on rebuilding the party infrastructure and the funding base."