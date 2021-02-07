Springfield attorney, businessman Don Tracy selected as Illinois Republican Party chair

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield attorney and businessman Don Tracy, the former head of the Illinois Gaming Board, was elected chairman of the Illinois Republican Party on Saturday.
Tracy, 70, will fill out the remaining two years of Tim Schneider's four-year term. The 65-year-old Schneider of Bartlett had been chairman since 2014, taking over for Jack Dorgan.
Tracy beat out Mark Shaw, the Lake County Republican Party chairman and president of the Republican County Chairmen's Association of Illinois, and Kendall County Board Chairman Scott Gryder.
Tracy becomes the first chairman from downstate since Donald "Doc" Adams of Springfield. The former chairman of the Illinois Liquor Control Commission who also served on the State Board of Elections, Adams' tenure as GOP head lasted from 1973 to 1988.
The Illinois Republican Central Committee, which consists of 18 members, one representing each of the state's congressional districts, met in Bolingbrook Saturday. Its "weighted" vote came after discussion and interviews with the three candidates.
"We do have a lot of work to do, there's no doubt about that," admitted Tracy, who will be meeting with the central committee Sunday. "I'm appreciative of the committee for their confidence in me and I will not let them down and I look forward to making Illinois a two-party state again."
Tracy ran unsuccessfully for an Illinois Senate seat in 2002 as a Democrat and later lost his bid to become the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor in 2010.
Appointed gaming board chairman by Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2015, the Illinois executive inspector general in 2019 found that Tracy engaged in improper political activity by making campaign contributions while on the board. Tracy dismissed the claims, but resigned before his four-year term ended.
Tracy, a senior counsel with Brown Hay & Stephens in Springfield, had the backing of Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Rep. Darrin LaHood, R-Peoria, for the chairmanship.
In a tweet Saturday, Davis said that Tracy "understands good policy" and that his "unifying leadership" will lead the Republicans to defeat Gov. JB Pritzker in 2022.
Another backer, House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, said Tracy "will work diligently to rebuild the Republican Party in Illinois so we can continue our momentum in the 2022 election cycle and take over the majority in the Illinois House and Senate chambers."
Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, said that Tracy's business and political experience "will be of great value to our party as we begin to rebuild and grow the GOP in our state."
Mary Morrissey, executive director of the Democratic Party of Illinois, wasn't moved by Tracy's selection.
"It will be interesting to see if the Illinois Republican Party will continue to embrace questionable leadership, division and extremism or consider working with Democrats to find solutions that lift up workers and families across Illinois," she said in a statement. "We aren't holding our breath."
The Cook County Democratic Party tweeted that Tracy "ran the Illinois gaming board like a mob boss."
Kent Redfield, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield, said Tracy comes from the more establishment wing of the Republican Party and would probably considered "a big tent" selection.
"This is probably in terms of unity and institution-building a better sign for the party," Redfield said. "If it would have been Shaw, the ideological war probably would have been front and center."
As chairman, Tracy will have "to build up the farm team," including strengthening county organizations.
"You have to make peace with what is a substantial divide between the more established institutional Republicans and the (Donald) Trump more populous wing of the party," Redfield added. "It's certainly a daunting task. He'll focus on rebuilding the party infrastructure and the funding base."
As for the 2022 election, Tracy insisted that Pritzker is "a weakened governor who can be defeated. We have a U.S. Senate seat to win. We are well-positioned to win back Congressional seats. We can claw back seats in the state legislature if we recruit the right candidate."
Redfield countered that "you can't win a statewide election with a Republican base. You really have to have a candidate who can attract independents and disaffected Democrats. If Pritzker and the national Democrats screw it up, that will make Tracy's job a lot easier in terms of recruiting candidates and raising money.
"Right now (the Republicans) have a lot of structural disadvantages in terms of the political demographics and the fundraising capability and the lack of elected officials in the legislature and Congress. That's important in terms of having a face on the party. You probably couldn't be taking over the Republican party at a worse time looking at those structural and fiscal issues."
Tracy largely sidestepped an issue involving Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the 16th District congressman who voted last month for Trump's impeachment. Kinzinger last week was censured by the LaSalle County Republican Central Committee for taking actions "contrary to the values" of the party. The county is in the congressional district Kinzinger represents.
Tracy told Politico last week that while he disagreed with Kinzinger's actions, he wasn't in favor of censure of Kinzinger.
"It's a big party," Tracy said Saturday, "and we don't always agree on everything, but we'll work on those issues as they come up.
"I think we can overcome those challenges (the party faces), otherwise I wouldn't have taken the job."
Tracy said his senior counsel status at BHS meant that he had less production pressure and more time to a possible chairmanship.
"I've had an interest in making Illinois a better place and so it just seemed like the opportunity," said Tracy, who is a past president of the Sangamon County Bar Association.
Tracy is a native of Mt. Sterling. He and his 11 siblings and their families own Dot Foods Inc., a national redistributor of food and related products, and other national businesses. The company was founded in 1960 by Tracy's father, Robert, and currently employs 6,000 people across the U.S. and Canada.