Springfield City Council approves fines for mask noncompliance

All council members supported the ordinance besides Ward 4 Ald. John Fulgenzi, who voted 'present.'

Meanwhile, Langfelder's effort to gain buy-in from the council on the county and city's "phased approach" to COVID-19 mitigations fell flat.

A resolution affirming the approach to mitigations along with other measures — including the discouragement of private house parties and giving bars and restaurants a six-month credit on their annual liquor license renewal fees — was held in committee after an hour of debate.

Some council members, such as Ward 3 Ald. Doris Turner and Ward 8. Ald. Erin Conley, said they were unwilling to buck Pritzker and sign off on lax mitigations. Others, like Ward 1 Ald. Chuck Redpath and Ward 10 Ald. Ralph Hanauer, worried the 25% capacity might be too low for many bars and restaurants to stay afloat.

But all agreed that regardless, the exercise of considering the resolution was pointless with having Langfelder already announced the "stair-step" approach to mitigations on Tuesday. They also said he has the authority to implement those changes on his own.