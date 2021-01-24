Springfield family gets phone call from Biden, invitation to the White House

"He said he won't just be a president for the Democrats or just for the Republicans," Oke said. "He said he will be an American president. He will be a president of the people and in this time when everyone's hurting a little bit because of COVID-19, I think that's exactly what we need. He said that he will be a person who will bring people together and I think he's going to do that.

"You hear and see things about the past administration and I'm wondering what can he do differently and can this be a better change? When I talked to him, I kind of felt reassured."

Francis Oke is pursuing his doctorate in anesthesia at Millikin University, where he previously taught pharmacology and pathology. Oke did his clinical work at Memorial Medical Center, moving his family, which also includes his wife, Abimbola Joy and daughters, Frances, 7, Kathrine, 4, to Springfield in 2018.

Oke called Biden a man of resilience.

"He's also a man of faith," Oke said. "That's his source of inspiration, that's his source of strength."

Oke joked that he was "stumbling and incoherent" when Biden introduced himself on the call, but rallied his senses to put his daughters on the call.