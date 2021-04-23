Springfield Republican calls out Democrats for placing bill 'on review'

“I’ve got a bill that is important to my community that the leadership will not call!” Butler said on the House floor.

Both Butler and House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, accused Democratic leadership of unfairly limiting the number of Republicans bills being called in the House.

Durkin said, based on his review, the House Republicans had only 10 of their bills called for a vote as of Thursday night, compared to 68 bills sponsored by Democrats.

“It doesn't give me any inspiration that anything has changed over the years,” Durkin said.

Rep. Thaddeus Jones, a Calumet City Democrat, said Durkin was not including the number of bills on the consent calendar, and that the number of bills advanced by Republicans is actually 48 bills. The consent calendar allows for the passage of several uncontroversial bills in a single vote without further debate.

“I think we all need to recognize the decorum that we should operate under on the House floor, and not act like little children and throw stuff,” Jones said.

The House continued action Thursday night and Friday after Durkin’s and Jones’ comments, including passing bills sponsored by Republicans.