Springfield's Don Tracy, ex-Illinois Gaming Board chairman, a finalist for state GOP chair

Tracy said his work to promote a plan for the park backed by Rauner had nothing to do with any contributions. He said the former governor asked him to "kind of spearhead the project" for free, which he did as a service to the community. The project has not progressed.

The inspector general's report stated that from 1998 to the time of his appointment, Don Tracy made 210 contributions to more than 65 political committees and they listed one that Wanda Tracy made — $5,300 to Don Tracy's campaign for the GOP lieutenant governor nomination in 2014. The report included a chart of contributions made by the Tracys from the time he was board chairman, including six listing Don Tracy's name and 24 listing Wanda Tracy's name.

According to the inspector general's report, "Although the Riverboat Gambling Act does not prohibit spouses of Gaming Board members from engaging in political activity, given that Wanda Tracy made virtually no political contributions prior to her husband's appointment as Gaming Board Chair, it is not credible" that she made contributions "without any direction from her husband, or even discussion with him about it."