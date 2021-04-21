State Board of Elections executive director resigns after reporting online extortion attempt

The executive director of the Illinois State Board of Elections is resigning a little more than two weeks after being put on administrative leave after he reported being the victim of an unspecified online extortion attempt, the board said Tuesday.

Board officials have said little publicly about the matter involving Steve Sandvoss, 55, who took over as executive director seven years ago after serving as the board’s general counsel since 2004. He is being paid $162,000 a year. His resignation is effective June 30.

In putting him on paid administrative leave on April 5, the board released a statement saying Sandvoss reported the extortion attempt to the Illinois State Police and that based on his description, it “appeared typical of many such online scams.”

At that time, the board said there was no reason to believe any election data or information had been compromised. It said it put Sandvoss on leave “out of an abundance of caution” because he had access to various board of election security systems.

An internal investigation by the board found no data or systems had been compromised in the incident.

State police officials said the incident remained under investigation and offered no details.

