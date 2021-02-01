State capitols reckon with racism in policing

But many lawmakers want to go beyond policing.

Some have introduced bills that would eliminate racist and archaic laws that deny equal access to housing, while others want to remove holidays and statues that honor the Confederacy.

Several governors in the past year have declared racism a public health emergency and established commissions to study institutional racism in state agencies.

There is a clear sense of momentum among state lawmakers focused on racial equity and policing this year. Many of them say the timing and the politics are right for change. And some law enforcement experts have a strong piece of advice to legislatures: Think big.

“My biggest fear is that states are going to be under-ambitious, that they are going to adopt pinprick measures and think that they achieved reform,” said Barry Friedman, founding director of New York University School of Law’s Policing Project, which works with police and communities to bolster accountability.

The debate over policing should not ebb and flow with every tragedy, he said. It should be a broader, continuing conversation in state legislatures.