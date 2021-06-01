 Skip to main content
State goes over 50% vaccination level for adults over Memorial Day weekend

The Memorial Day weekend proved to be a significant one for COVID-19 vaccinations in Illinois, as the state reported that more than 50% of all people aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated against the virus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicated that Illinois had hit the 50% threshold for full vaccination amongst adults, with 4,968,322 people 18 years old and over being fully inoculated. The data also said that 67% of all adults had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The vaccination progress is helping to bring cases down to their lowest point since last summer. IDPH reported just 401 new cases on Tuesday, the lowest total since June 22, 2020. The case positivity rate also saw new lows, with the percentage dropping to 1.9% and the rate as a percentage of tests dropping to 1.6%. The state also reported eight new deaths, all in Cook County.

Case totals had declined all weekend, with 802 cases reported Saturday, 602 cases reported Sunday and 521 cases reported on Memorial Day itself. IDPH reported 85 new deaths over the weekend.

