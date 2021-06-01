State goes over 50% vaccination level for adults over Memorial Day weekend

Is an old legend or real history the basis for the name of Starved Rock State Park?
David Proeber
The Memorial Day weekend proved to be a significant one for COVID-19 vaccinations in Illinois, as the state reported that more than 50% of all people aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated against the virus.
×
Please log in to keep reading.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicated that Illinois had hit the 50% threshold for full vaccination amongst adults, with 4,968,322 people 18 years old and over being fully inoculated. The data also said that 67% of all adults had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The vaccination progress is helping to bring cases down to their lowest point since last summer. IDPH reported just 401 new cases on Tuesday, the lowest total since June 22, 2020. The case positivity rate also saw new lows, with the percentage dropping to 1.9% and the rate as a percentage of tests dropping to 1.6%. The state also reported eight new deaths, all in Cook County.
Case totals had declined all weekend, with 802 cases reported Saturday, 602 cases reported Sunday and 521 cases reported on Memorial Day itself. IDPH reported 85 new deaths over the weekend.
Gallery: Lawmakers wrap up spring General Assembly session
Illinois Legislature
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker praises the budget passed by the lawmakers during a news conference in his office at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)
Justin L. Fowler
Illinois Legislature
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker listens to questions from the media after he praised the budget passed by the lawmakers during a news conference in his office at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)
Justin L. Fowler
Illinois Legislature
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker praises the budget passed by the lawmakers during a news conference in his office at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)
Justin L. Fowler
DOMINANT ART
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during a press conference in Springfield on Tuesday. "It's the Democrats that are getting the state's fiscal house in order," he says.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker praises the budget passed by the lawmakers during a news conference in his office at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)
Justin L. Fowler
Illinois Legislature
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker praises the budget passed by the lawmakers during a news conference in his office at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)
Justin L. Fowler
Illinois Legislature
Illinois Speaker of the House Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, gives his closing remarks on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives on the last day of session at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)
Justin L. Fowler
Illinois Legislature
Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, center left, R-Western Springs, speaks with Illinois Speaker of the House Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, after the close of session on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)
Justin L. Fowler
SECONDARY ART
Staff leave the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives after the budget is passed early Tuesday.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois Speaker of the House Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, gives his closing remarks on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives on the last day of session at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)
Justin L. Fowler
Illinois Legislature
Illinois State Rep. Michael Zalewski, D-Riverside, gives a quick synopsis of House Bill 2620, a liquor control reform omnibus bill, to Illinois State Rep. Mark Batinick, R-Plainfield, in the early morning hours on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives on the last day of session at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Monday, May 31, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)
MBR
Illinois Legislature
Jessica Basham, Chief of Staff for Illinois Speaker of the House Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, gets a standing ovation as she is recognized by the Speaker during his closing remarks on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives on the last day of session at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)
Justin L. Fowler
Illinois Legislature
Illinois House Republican leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, gives his closing remarks on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives on the last day of session at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)
Justin L. Fowler
Illinois Legislature
Illinois State Rep. Bob Rita, D-Blue Island, gives opening remarks on Senate Bill 521, the gaming bill, in the early morning hours on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives on the last day of session at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)
Justin L. Fowler
Illinois Legislature
Illinois state Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, delivers his remarks on the budget on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives on the last day of session at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Monday, May 31, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)
Justin L. Fowler
Illinois Legislature
Illinois House Majority Leader Rep. Greg Harris, D-Chicago, delivers details on the budget plan as staff line up in the back of the chamber on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives on the last day of session at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Monday, May 31, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)
Justin L. Fowler
Illinois Legislature
Illinois House Majority Leader Rep. Greg Harris, D-Chicago, places his vote on the budget implementation plan as it passes around midnight on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives on the last day of session at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Monday, May 31, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)
Justin L. Fowler
Legislative maps
The Democratic-led legislature approved new boundaries for the General Assembly aimed at ensuring their control for the next decade, sending their redistricting maps to Pritzker, who has backed off a campaign pledge to veto a partisan-drawn plan.
But the push for continued Democratic political control of Illinois through the mapmaking process hit a speed bump when the majority party opted not to move ahead with a redrawing of Illinois’ congressional districts because of delays in federal census results.
Read more here.
Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, watches the votes come in on Senate Bill 826, a bill that would create new elected officials for Capital Township, on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives on the last day of session at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Monday, May 31, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)
Justin L. Fowler
Illinois Legislature
Speaker of the House Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, gives his closing remarks in Springfield on Tuesday.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Gov. J.B. Pritzker holds a press conference Tuesday in Springfield. Pritzker said the state is poised to rescind COVID restrictions on June 11.
Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.