State health officials report 2,508 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
SPRINGFIELD — A total of 2,508 new cases of coronavirus disease were reported Saturday by the state health department

The following 67 additional deaths also were reported: 

  • Coles County – 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
  • Cook County – 1 female 20s, 2 males 30s, 1 female 50s, 5 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 9 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 11 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 3 males 90s
  • DuPage County – 1 female 60s
  • Macon County – 1 male 60s
  • Madison County – 1 unknown 80s
  • McLean County – 1 male 80s
  • St. Clair County - 1 female 80s
  • Winnebago County – 1 female 90s

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 110,304 cases, including 4,856 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. Laboratories over the past day had reported 25,674 specimens for a total of 747,921, the department said Sunday. The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate, May 15-21 is 12%.

PHOTOS: Social distancing and face masks in the Illinois Capitol

Illinois lawmakers pass $42.8 billion budget
Illinois lawmakers pass $42.8 billion budget

The Senate on early Sunday morning passed a budget package authorizing $42.8 billion in general revenue spending next year, although much of that remains tentative depending on the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and potential congressional action that could send more financial aid to states. The House approved the budget bill late Saturday night.

