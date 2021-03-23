State lawmaker resigns from Chicago hospital board amid COVID vaccine scandal

A member of the Loretto Hospital board has resigned because of revelations that the hospital improperly distributed coronavirus vaccines.

State Rep. La Shawn K. Ford, D-Chicago, said in a statement that he submitted his resignation on Monday.

“I am very disappointed with the recent developments at The Loretto Hospital regarding its use of coronavirus vaccine entrusted to the hospital,” Ford said in the statement. He said he resigned “because I strongly disagreed with how the reprimand of the hospital leadership was handled.”

The hospital has drawn scrutiny since last week when it was first revealed by Block Club Chicago that Loretto improperly administered vaccine doses at Trump Tower, and the hospital later acknowledged that it had improperly given vaccines to Cook County judges, after reporting by WBEZ.

Block Club Chicago also reported that more than 200 members of Loretto CEO George Miller’s church in south suburban Oak Forest received vaccinations.

The City of Chicago has said it’s withholding first doses of coronavirus vaccines from Loretto while it conducts a review to ensure Loretto is complying with distribution rules. Miller and Loretto Chief Operating Officer Dr. Anosh Ahmed were reprimanded “for their roles in mistakes” of judgment, the hospital’s board of directors said Friday. The hospital did not give details about how the two were reprimanded.

