State officials launch task force with FBI as fraudulent unemployment claims top 350,000 in Illinois

CHICAGO — As reports of unemployment insurance fraud continue to rise, Illinois has partnered with the FBI to create a task force aimed at curbing the issue.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Friday the launch of the task force, which includes the state’s Department of Employment Security, State Police, Department of Revenue as well as the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General and the IRS. The task force will for the first time allow federal, state and local law enforcement to share resources and collaborate as the state looks to address widespread fraud, Kwame said in a Friday news release.

There have been more than 350,000 fraudulent claims stopped by the state since March 1, according to the state’s unemployment agency.

With a new round of unemployment benefits contained in the $900 billion pandemic relief package, the issue will likely grow as bad actors take advantage of jobless aid, IDES Acting Director Kristin Richards said.

“While this massive fraud scheme has redirected the valuable man-hours and resources the Department would be better served to use assisting claimants, IDES remains committed to detecting and shutting these claims down and will continue to support law enforcement’s efforts to find the fraudsters behind these crimes,” she said in the release.