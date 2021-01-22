State school board member criticizes new Illinois graduation requirements

However, lawmakers have said the target date for the foreign language requirement was a drafting error in the bill and there will likely be a follow-up bill in the current legislative session to move that date up.

In addition to the foreign language and laboratory science requirements, beginning in the 2023-24 school year, students entering ninth grade will be required to take one year of a course that includes “intensive instruction in computer literacy,” but that can include English, social studies or any other course that also fulfills another graduation requirement.

Those changes were all part of a 218-page omnibus education bill that was advanced by the Legislative Black Caucus.

ISBE’s legislative affairs director Amanda Elliot said during the board meeting the additional requirements overall were intended to align the state’s graduation requirements with the admission standards at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

She also said the laboratory science requirement would not be a significant change because that content is already needed to meet the state’s learning standards for science.