State Sen. Terry Link charged with federal income tax evasion

Longtime state Sen. Terry Link was charged Thursday with a federal count of income tax evasion -- the third Democratic state senator to face felony charges in a little more than a year.

The one-page criminal information filed in U.S. District Court accused Link, of Vernon Hills, of failing to report income on his 2016 tax return to the IRS.

Defendants are typically charged via an information if they intend to eventually plead guilty.

Link, 73, a Democrat who has served in the senate since 1997 and rose to assistant majority leader, could not immediately be reached for comment. He is one of four state senators who serves on the Legislative Ethics Commission.

The Chicago Tribune reported last year that Link wore a wire for the FBI in a bribery investigation of his colleague, then-state Rep. Luis Arroyo.

Federal prosecutors alleged Arroyo had sought an unnamed state senator’s support on legislation involving video gambling sweepstakes games that would benefit one of Arroyo’s lobbying clients.

The state senator was wearing a wire for the FBI when Arroyo delivered the first of the promised $2,500 checks at a restaurant in Skokie in August 2019.