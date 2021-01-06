State watchdog sues ComEd in federal court over alleged scheme to bribe Michael Madigan

“While utility consumers would always have been harmed by unfairly high rates, the harm is particularly acute this year, as hundreds of thousands of Illinoisans have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic,” the suit stated. “Many Illinois residents and businesses have fallen behind on their utility bills. ComEd, meanwhile, continues to reap the benefits of its nearly decade-long scheme—even after admitting what it has done.”

Among the lawyers representing the utility board in the litigation is former Gov. Pat Quinn, court records show.

ComEd representatives could not immediately be reached for comment. Court records show the company has until Feb. 5 to answer in writing to the allegations.

The suit comes two months after prosecutors charged former ComEd lobbyist Michael McClain, 73, who is one of Madigan’s closest confidants, with bribery conspiracy for allegedly quarterbacking the scheme.

Also charged in the 50-page indictment were former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, 62, of Barrington; lobbyist and former ComEd executive John Hooker, 71, of Chicago; and Jay Doherty, 67, a consultant and former head of the City Club of Chicago.

All four defendants have pleaded not guilty.