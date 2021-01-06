State watchdog sues ComEd in federal court over alleged scheme to bribe Michael Madigan

The Citizens Utility Board watchdog group has filed a lawsuit in federal court accusing Commonwealth Edison of “unjust enrichment” and betraying its customers by orchestrating a bribery scheme to influence House Speaker Michael Madigan.
The 13-page complaint, filed late Tuesday as part of an ongoing proposed class action suit against ComEd, seeks millions in restitution from the utility giant to be paid directly to customers allegedly harmed by its decadelong scheme.
ComEd admitted to the facts of the bribery scheme in a deferred prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in July, agreeing to pay a record $200 million fine and cooperate with the ongoing probe in exchange for bribery charges being dropped after three years.
The deal with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, however, does not require ComEd to reimburse customers for any additional money received because of the scheme — an omission that the Citizen’s Utility Board seeks to address through it’s suit.
The lawsuit also said that the legislation passed due to ComEd’s illegal scheme has hit its customers particularly hard this year as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on peoples’ pocketbooks.
“While utility consumers would always have been harmed by unfairly high rates, the harm is particularly acute this year, as hundreds of thousands of Illinoisans have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic,” the suit stated. “Many Illinois residents and businesses have fallen behind on their utility bills. ComEd, meanwhile, continues to reap the benefits of its nearly decade-long scheme—even after admitting what it has done.”
Among the lawyers representing the utility board in the litigation is former Gov. Pat Quinn, court records show.
ComEd representatives could not immediately be reached for comment. Court records show the company has until Feb. 5 to answer in writing to the allegations.
The suit comes two months after prosecutors charged former ComEd lobbyist Michael McClain, 73, who is one of Madigan’s closest confidants, with bribery conspiracy for allegedly quarterbacking the scheme.
Also charged in the 50-page indictment were former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, 62, of Barrington; lobbyist and former ComEd executive John Hooker, 71, of Chicago; and Jay Doherty, 67, a consultant and former head of the City Club of Chicago.
All four defendants have pleaded not guilty.
Madigan has not been accused of wrongdoing and vehemently defended his record in a public statement after the charges against McClain and the others were brought in November.
The Citizens Utility Board complaint is attached to an ongoing lawsuit filed last year by a Downers Grove resident alleging ComEd, Madigan, and others participated in a conspiracy that defrauded customers out of millions of dollars.
Plaintiff Lawrence Gress alleged in the 36-page suit that “Madigan and his fellow racketeers have used their power as public officials to line their own pockets by infiltrating and corrupting both public and private enterprises subject to his power and selling secret and unlawful indulgences to the highest bidder.”
CUB initially motioned to intervene in Gress’ suit last year, and U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso gave the group until this week to file a complaint, court records show.
Its involvement comes after WBEZ in September reported the watchdog reaped millions of dollars in funding from a pair of ComEd-funded foundations over the past 20 years, despite its mandate to remain independent of the utilities it oversees.